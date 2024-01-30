We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Lazard (LAZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Lazard (LAZ - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 49.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $655.42 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.3%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lazard metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Asset Management- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $279.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Financial Advisory- Non-GAAP' at $369.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - End of Period' reaching $221.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $216.13 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lazard here>>>
Shares of Lazard have experienced a change of +13.5% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LAZ is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>