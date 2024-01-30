We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, reflecting a decline of 19% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.36 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.8%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DXC Technology Company. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)' reaching $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS)' at $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS)' should come in at $204.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $244 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)' of $97.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $123 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of DXC Technology Company. have experienced a change of +1.6% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.