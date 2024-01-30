Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) reported revenue of $65.17 million, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.36 million, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Transcat, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Distribution Sales: $23.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Revenue- Service Revenue: $41.51 million compared to the $40.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Distribution: $7.44 million compared to the $6.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Service: $13.49 million versus $13.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Transcat, Inc. have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

