Image: Bigstock
Etsy (ETSY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) standing at $70.82, reflecting a +1.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.
The online crafts marketplace's shares have seen a decrease of 14.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.
The upcoming earnings release of Etsy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.3%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $826.71 million, reflecting a 2.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher within the past month. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Etsy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.05.
Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 7.57 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 110, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.