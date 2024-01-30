We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Red Robin (RRGB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) standing at $10.61, reflecting a +1.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the casual restaurant chain had lost 16.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Red Robin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.43, marking a 68.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $304.73 million, up 5.05% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Red Robin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.