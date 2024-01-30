We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $166.61, demonstrating a -0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 1.75% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cheniere Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.70, indicating an 82.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.5 billion, showing a 50.5% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% lower within the past month. Right now, Cheniere Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.42 of its industry.
Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.