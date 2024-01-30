Back to top

Woodward (WWD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Woodward (WWD - Free Report) reported $786.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.2%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.34 million, representing a surprise of +6.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment external net sales- Aerospace: $460.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $446.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
  • Segment external net sales- Industrial: $325.97 million versus $285.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment earnings- Aerospace: $79 million versus $75.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $66.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.14 million.
Shares of Woodward have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

