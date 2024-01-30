We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suncor Energy (SU) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) standing at $32.78, reflecting a +0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.12%.
Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 2.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Suncor Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 21, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 40.6% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.46 billion, reflecting a 17.06% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.31% downward. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Suncor Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.14, which means Suncor Energy is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.