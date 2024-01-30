Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ServisFirst (SFBS) Q4 Earnings

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) reported $109.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.2% versus 38.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets: $15.68 billion versus $15.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Credit card income: $2 million versus $2.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $101.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.33 million.
  • Total Non-interest income: $7.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.66 million.
  • Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income): $1.64 million versus $1.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.18 million versus $2.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.79 million compared to the $0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other Operating Income: $0.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.81 million.
Shares of ServisFirst have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

