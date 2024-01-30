Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nucor (NUE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Nucor (NUE - Free Report) reported $7.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $3.16 for the same period compares to $4.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the EPS surprise was +11.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 4,396 KTon versus 4,398.31 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 1,015 $/Ton versus 1,009.49 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Joist: 106 KTon compared to the 124.27 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products: 251 KTon versus 285.31 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling: 102 KTon versus 102.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products: 212 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 221.65 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet: 2,239 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,218.38 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars: 1,402 KTon versus 1,370.64 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Cold Finished: 96 KTon versus 104.96 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Deck: 91 KTon compared to the 100.1 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural: 414 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 393.76 KTon.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products: 1,011 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,067.99 KTon.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nucor here>>>

Shares of Nucor have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise