We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Coursera (COUR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Coursera (COUR - Free Report) to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $163.64 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Coursera metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Consumer' of $95.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Degrees' to come in at $12.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Enterprise' will reach $55.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total registered learners' at 141.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 118 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of Degrees Students' will reach 21,138. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,103.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Paid Enterprise Customers' will likely reach 1,339. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,149 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Coursera here>>>
Over the past month, Coursera shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COUR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>