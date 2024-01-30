We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cimpress (CMPR) Q2 Earnings
The upcoming report from Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating an increase of 369.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $901.13 million, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cimpress metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Vista' should arrive at $471.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- All Other Businesses' will reach $62.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- National Pen' stands at $118.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cimpress here>>>
Over the past month, Cimpress shares have recorded returns of -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CMPR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>