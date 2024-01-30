Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) reported $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was +17.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Defense: $586.90 million compared to the $592.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Access- Other: $255.70 million versus $231.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms: $540.40 million compared to the $607.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$5.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$2.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +470%.
  • Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers: $354.20 million versus $345.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Access- Total: $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus: $302.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.39 million.
  • Net sales- Vocational- Total: $735.30 million compared to the $672.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Vocational- Other: $291.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.06 million.
  • Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection: $141.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $156.07 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$52 million compared to the -$55.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Access: $162.20 million versus $172.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oshkosh have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

