Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JetBlue (JBLU) Q4 Earnings

JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) reported $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28, the EPS surprise was +32.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor: 80.1% compared to the 82.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes: $3.08 versus $3.07 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Yield per passenger mile: 15.89 cents compared to the 15.3 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating revenue per ASM: 13.67 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.58 cents.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 17,013 million versus 16,889.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel: 9.82 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.05 cents.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 13,628 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,964.94 million.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: 12.73 cents compared to the 12.63 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fuel gallons consumed: 220 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 227.73 Mgal.
  • Operating expense per ASM: 14.06 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.35 cents.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $159 million versus $158.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
Shares of JetBlue have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

