MPLX LP (MPLX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) reported $2.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average tariff rates - Crude oil pipelines: $0.98 versus $0.96 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pipeline throughput - Total pipelines: 5779 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 5832.05 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines: 3701 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 3646.95 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues and other income- Income from equity method investments: $162 million versus $147.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gathering and Processing: $534 million versus $522.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics and Storage: $1.09 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of MPLX LP have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

