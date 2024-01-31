Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, HarborOne Bancorp (HONE - Free Report) reported revenue of $38.6 million, down 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.11 million, representing a surprise of -8.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -43.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HarborOne Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 74.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 75.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.2% versus 2.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $8.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.24 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $29.69 million versus $30.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for HarborOne Bancorp here>>>

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise