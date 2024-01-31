See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Brian's Big Idea on Big Caps
On the simplest level investors classify stocks as either large cap mid cap or small cap. The cap is what we call market capitalization or the total value of the company. The big cap stocks tend to be front and center of the news flow and mindshare of most investors.
Brian Bolan takes a look at 3 big cap stocks, two of which are reporting tonight after the close.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) is one of those names and Brian highlights the good growth the company has posted and is expected to see in 2024.
Other key ideas covered in the video were how some investors think about the idea of an earnings history and if management is guiding Wall Street to the appropriate level.
Next up is Apple (AAPL - Free Report) which reports on the first of February after the close of the market. The growth for Apple is well below that of Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) but it is also in the $3T market cap range.
Brian also looks at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) who is also reporting after the close tonight.
AMD is expected to post a contraction in terms of revenue growth for 2023, but an acceleration to more than 15% in 2024. Brian laments that investors don’t buy stocks for what they have done, rather what they will do in the future.
Finally Brian reviews the pay for service at Zacks call Large Cap Trader. The service is headed up by John Blank. The service has a lot of green on the screen and gives investors not only stock selections but also weighting in the portfolio. That allows subscribers to the service to easily allocate their portfolio to align with the service’s holdings.
Brian notes that the highest weighted position is also up nearly 20% in just a few months. Large Cap Trader also has about a 40% cash position so there is a lot of dry powder looking for a good investment.
As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan is focused on small cap growth stocks