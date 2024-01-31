We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) standing at $77.17, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.
Shares of the civil construction company have depreciated by 12.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 51.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $526.9 million, indicating a 17.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.
One should further note that STRL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.2 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
