Advanced Micro (AMD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) reported $6.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advanced Micro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Data Center: $2.28 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.9% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Embedded: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net revenue- Gaming: $1.37 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.
  • Net revenue- Client: $1.46 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.8% change.
Shares of Advanced Micro have returned +20.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

