Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reached $31.78, with a -1.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.
Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 10.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Mosaic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.83, reflecting a 52.3% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.01 billion, reflecting a 32.84% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Mosaic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Right now, Mosaic possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Mosaic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.08.
We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.