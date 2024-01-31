Back to top

Axos Financial (AX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported revenue of $352.74 million, up 54.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.60, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +42.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +15.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.6% versus 4.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 34.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48.7%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $20.12 billion compared to the $19.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $122.51 million compared to the $115.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-performing Assets: $129.83 million versus $124.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $228.61 million versus $215.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 million.
  • Banking and service fees: $10.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.93 million.
  • Prepayment penalty fee income: $1.04 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

