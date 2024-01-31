We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axos Financial (AX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported revenue of $352.74 million, up 54.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.60, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +42.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +15.11%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest Margin: 4.6% versus 4.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Efficiency ratio: 34.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48.7%.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Interest-Earning Assets: $20.12 billion compared to the $19.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Non-performing loans: $122.51 million compared to the $115.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Non-performing Assets: $129.83 million versus $124.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $228.61 million versus $215.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Mortgage Banking Income: $0.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 million.
- Banking and service fees: $10.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.93 million.
- Prepayment penalty fee income: $1.04 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.