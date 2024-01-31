Back to top

Littelfuse (LFUS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) reported $533.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $3.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $536.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Littelfuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $73.48 million compared to the $80.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Electronics: $297.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.8%.
  • Net sales- Transportation: $162.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $165.46 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Electronic: $53.55 million compared to the $60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Industrial: $9.35 million versus $12.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Transportation: $7.62 million compared to the $9.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Littelfuse here>>>

Shares of Littelfuse have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

