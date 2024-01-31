Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) reported revenue of $238.26 million, up 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.99 million, representing a surprise of +6.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Manhattan Associates performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cloud subscriptions: $71.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $37.16 million compared to the $33.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $5.31 million compared to the $5.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $119.13 million versus $115.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Revenue- Software license: $5.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Manhattan Associates here>>>

Shares of Manhattan Associates have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise