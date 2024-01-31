Stryker (SYK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Stryker (
SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.82 billion, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.46, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.6 billion, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Net Sales by Geography- United States: $4.36 billion compared to the $4.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.39 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3.43 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $630 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $604.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $318 million versus $309.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $414 million versus $403.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $166 million compared to the $158.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $860 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $854.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $736 million versus $723.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy: $892 million compared to the $816.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $981.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Stryker here>>>
Shares of Stryker have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Stryker (SYK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Stryker (SYK - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.82 billion, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.46, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.6 billion, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Stryker here>>>
- Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
- Net Sales by Geography- United States: $4.36 billion compared to the $4.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.39 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3.43 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $630 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $604.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $318 million versus $309.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $414 million versus $403.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $166 million compared to the $158.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $860 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $854.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $736 million versus $723.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy: $892 million compared to the $816.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $981.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
Shares of Stryker have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.