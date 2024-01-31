Petrobras (PBR) Inks $11.7M Contract for EM Survey in Brazil

Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) , Brazil's state-owned oil and gas company, has recently awarded Norway’s Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA a significant contract valued at approximately $11.7 million. This contract is aimed at acquiring a multiclient electromagnetic (EM) survey in the offshore regions of Brazil. The contract is set to begin late March or early April of this year.It marks a key step in revitalizing exploration efforts and highlights Petrobras' dedication to securing a sustainable energy future.
The multiclient survey represents a significant investment in cutting-edge exploration technology. It marks the first EMGS acquisition project in Brazilian waters in nearly a decade, signaling a renewed focus on exploration and a shared vision for the future of energy.
This contract signifies a strategic step toward unlocking the full potential of Brazil's offshore resources. The advanced EM technology employed in this survey will provide valuable insights into subsurface geology, aiding effective identification and development of potential hydrocarbon reserves.
This multi-client approach extends the project's reach beyond Petrobras, inviting other companies to participate in the exploration phase and reap the potential benefits. This collaborative model fosters knowledge sharing, optimizes resource allocation, and contributes to a more streamlined and cost-effective exploration landscape.
Petrobras' recent revelation of its
strategic plan for the period 2024-2028 emphasizes a significant allocation of the $102 billion investment toward oil and natural gas. In this blueprint, oil and gas are identified as primary drivers of growth, playing a key role in advancing and financing the transition to greener sources of energy supply.
In conclusion, Petrobras' partnership with Electromagnetic Geoservices for the multiclient EM survey represents a strategic move that holds immense potential for the future of energy in Brazil and beyond. It signifies a renewed commitment to exploration, promotes collaboration within the industry and paves the way for responsible resource development in line with global sustainability goals.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. ( SUBCY Quick Quote SUBCY - Free Report) and Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Subsea 7 is valued at $4.32 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.69%, on an annual basis.
SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea field development, covering project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.
Oceaneering International is worth $2.17 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 2.9%.
The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.
Enbridge is valued at $76.41 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $2.6 per share, or 7.23%, on an annual basis.
Enbridge and its subsidiaries are an energy infrastructure company with five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services.
