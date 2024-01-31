We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to FMC (FMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that FMC (FMC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 54% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.25 billion, declining 23% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 25.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FMC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' should arrive at $480.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -30.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe/Middle East/Africa' to reach $192.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' of $240.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $352.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FMC here>>>
Shares of FMC have demonstrated returns of -11.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), FMC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>