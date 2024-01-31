Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Old Dominion (ODFL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.94, compared to $2.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 71.8% versus 72.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • LTL tonnage per day: 37.42 Kton/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.21 Kton/D.
  • LTL shipments per day: 49.52 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.17 thousand.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight: $32.23 compared to the $32.21 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges: $26.50 compared to the $26.50 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Work days: 61 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61 Days.
  • LTL weight per shipment (lbs.): 1,511 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,513.93 lbs.
  • LTL shipments: 3,021 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,999.
  • LTL tons: 2,283 KTon versus 2,270.37 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenue- Other services: $14.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.71 million.
  • Total revenue- LTL services: $1.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>

Shares of Old Dominion have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise