Fortive (FTV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fortive (FTV - Free Report) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +5.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $682.70 million versus $668.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $351.70 million compared to the $353.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Precision Technologies: $549.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $546.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $233.40 million compared to the $221.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $90.30 million compared to the $88.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies: $159.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.11 million.
Shares of Fortive have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

