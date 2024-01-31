We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +2.86%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Nasdaq here>>>
- Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 11.2 billion compared to the 11.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 16.1% compared to the 16.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 40.2 million versus 40.02 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 30.8% compared to the 31.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $461 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $456.51 million.
- Market Services Net Revenues: $247 million versus $419.65 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $126 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126.05 million.
- Revenues- Other Revenues: $10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +900%.
- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $189 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $189.43 million.
- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $146 million compared to the $140.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.