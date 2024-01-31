Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +2.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 11.2 billion compared to the 11.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 16.1% compared to the 16.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 40.2 million versus 40.02 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 30.8% compared to the 31.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $461 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $456.51 million.
  • Market Services Net Revenues: $247 million versus $419.65 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $126 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126.05 million.
  • Revenues- Other Revenues: $10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +900%.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $189 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $189.43 million.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $146 million compared to the $140.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

