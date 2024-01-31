Back to top

Roper Technologies (ROP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.37, compared to $3.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.33, the EPS surprise was +0.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $362.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $360.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue- Technology Enabled Products: $399 million versus $382.16 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Application Software: $851.80 million versus $830.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $219.50 million versus $223.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products: $127 million compared to the $128.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $167.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $157.73 million.
Shares of Roper Technologies have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

