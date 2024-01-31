Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hess (HES) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hess (HES - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of +9.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average selling price-natural gas liquids-U.S: $20.92 versus $20.60 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Barrels of oil equivalent: 418 KBOE/D compared to the 408.8 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average selling price - natural gas - Malaysia and JDA: $6.45 versus $5.69 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average selling price - natural gas - Total United States: $1.65 compared to the $2.15 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production per day - Crude oil - Total: 244 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 233.36 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Production per day - Natural gas - Total: 608 Mcf/D compared to the 625.8 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production per day - Natural gas liquids - Total United States: 73 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 71.03 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average selling price - natural gas liquids - United States - Offshore: $19.26 versus $21.34 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Production per day - Natural gas - United States - Offshore: 42 Mcf/D compared to the 50 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Production per day - Natural gas - United States - North Dakota: 204 Mcf/D versus 197.47 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Production per day - Natural gas liquids - United States - Offshore: 2 thousands of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.38 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $3.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hess here>>>

Shares of Hess have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise