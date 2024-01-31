We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hess (HES) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Hess (HES - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of +9.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average selling price-natural gas liquids-U.S: $20.92 versus $20.60 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Barrels of oil equivalent: 418 KBOE/D compared to the 408.8 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average selling price - natural gas - Malaysia and JDA: $6.45 versus $5.69 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average selling price - natural gas - Total United States: $1.65 compared to the $2.15 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production per day - Crude oil - Total: 244 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 233.36 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Production per day - Natural gas - Total: 608 Mcf/D compared to the 625.8 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production per day - Natural gas liquids - Total United States: 73 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 71.03 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average selling price - natural gas liquids - United States - Offshore: $19.26 versus $21.34 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production per day - Natural gas - United States - Offshore: 42 Mcf/D compared to the 50 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production per day - Natural gas - United States - North Dakota: 204 Mcf/D versus 197.47 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production per day - Natural gas liquids - United States - Offshore: 2 thousands of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.38 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $3.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
Shares of Hess have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.