Boston Scientific (BSX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Boston Scientific (
BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +7.84%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- United States: $188 million versus $176.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $2.21 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- United States: $292 million versus $282.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International: $242 million compared to the $248.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide: $1.44 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide: $2.29 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide: $533 million versus $529.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide: $645 million versus $637.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide: $269 million versus $257.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide: $527 million compared to the $506.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide: $614 million versus $584.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
