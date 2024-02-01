We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 79 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.72% but declined 14.1% year over year.
Revenues of $671 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.85% and declined 8.3% year over year.
Quarter Details
Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $431 million (64.2% of total revenues), $86 million (12.8%), $25 million (3.7%) and $129 million (19.2%), respectively.
Robotics revenues increased 50% sequentially and 17% year over year.
Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Gross margin was 56.6%, which contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year.
In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses decreased 0.3% year over year to $142.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.2%, up 170 bps year over year.
Engineering and development expenses decreased 6.1% year over year to $102.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses increased 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.2%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2023, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $819.7 million, lower than $716.5 million as of Oct 1, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $248.8 million for the fourth quarter, up from $174.3 million in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For the first quarter of 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $540 million and $590 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 22 cents and 38 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Teradyne carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
TER’s shares have declined 7.4% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 13.5% year to date.
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) and AvidXchange (AVDX - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shopify shares have gained 21.8% in the past six-month period. SHOP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.
Pinterest shares have gained 32.5% in the past six-month period. PINS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8.
AvidXchange shares have declined 9.3% in the past six-month period. AVDX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.