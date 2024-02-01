Back to top

Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 79 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.72% but declined 14.1% year over year.

Revenues of $671 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.85% and declined 8.3% year over year.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $431 million (64.2% of total revenues), $86 million (12.8%), $25 million (3.7%) and $129 million (19.2%), respectively.

Robotics revenues increased 50% sequentially and 17% year over year.

Gross margin was 56.6%, which contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year.

In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses decreased 0.3% year over year to $142.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.2%, up 170 bps year over year.

Engineering and development expenses decreased 6.1% year over year to $102.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses increased 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $819.7 million, lower than $716.5 million as of Oct 1, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $248.8 million for the fourth quarter, up from $174.3 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $540 million and $590 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 22 cents and 38 cents per share.

