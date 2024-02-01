Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, PTC Inc. (PTC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported $550.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +13.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue: $506.03 million compared to the $494.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $35.75 million versus $32.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Revenue- Perpetual License: $8.44 million compared to the $9.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.3% year over year.
Shares of PTC Inc. have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

