Credit Acceptance (CACC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Credit Acceptance (CACC - Free Report) reported $491.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $7.29 for the same period compares to $9.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.8 million, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +61.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Credit Acceptance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $18.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29%.
  • Revenue- Premiums earned: $21.60 million versus $19.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
  • Revenue- Finance charges: $451.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $437.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
Shares of Credit Acceptance have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

