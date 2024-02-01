We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rayonier (RYN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Rayonier (RYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $225.2 million, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Rayonier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Harvest Volume - Southern Timber: 1,600 MTons versus 1,620.94 MTons estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber: 298 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 395.69 KTons.
- Sales- Real Estate: $310.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +444.7%.
- Sales- Southern Timber: $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
- Sales- Trading: $8.90 million compared to the $13.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.1% year over year.
- Sales- New Zealand Timber: $60 million compared to the $59.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
- Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber: $28.10 million compared to the $36.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.7% year over year.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber: $13.70 million versus $12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Pacific Northwest Timber: -$2.50 million compared to the -$1.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate and Other: -$10.80 million compared to the -$8.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating income (loss)- Real estate: $137.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.96 million.
- Operating Income (Loss)- New Zealand Timber: $6.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.81 million.
Shares of Rayonier have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.