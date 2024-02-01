Back to top

Rayonier (RYN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Rayonier (RYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $225.2 million, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rayonier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Harvest Volume - Southern Timber: 1,600 MTons versus 1,620.94 MTons estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber: 298 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 395.69 KTons.
  • Sales- Real Estate: $310.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +444.7%.
  • Sales- Southern Timber: $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Sales- Trading: $8.90 million compared to the $13.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.1% year over year.
  • Sales- New Zealand Timber: $60 million compared to the $59.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
  • Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber: $28.10 million compared to the $36.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.7% year over year.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber: $13.70 million versus $12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Pacific Northwest Timber: -$2.50 million compared to the -$1.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate and Other: -$10.80 million compared to the -$8.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Real estate: $137.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.96 million.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- New Zealand Timber: $6.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.81 million.
Shares of Rayonier have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

