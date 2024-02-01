Compared to Estimates, Landstar (LSTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Landstar System (
LSTR Quick Quote LSTR - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.1%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $2.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was -0.61%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers: $8,640 versus $7,695.55 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal: $3,259 compared to the $3,399.92 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Total: 508,280 versus 530,721 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 493,370 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 515,898. Investment income: $3.27 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +186.8% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year. Revenue- Other: $30.71 million versus $25.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change. Revenue: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $24.34 million compared to the $25.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.1% year over year. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $64.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $61.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation: $99.70 million compared to the $119.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.1% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $26.91 million versus $29.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Landstar here>>>
Shares of Landstar have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Landstar (LSTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.1%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $2.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was -0.61%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Landstar here>>>
- Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers: $8,640 versus $7,695.55 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal: $3,259 compared to the $3,399.92 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of loads - Total: 508,280 versus 530,721 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 493,370 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 515,898.
- Investment income: $3.27 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +186.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $30.71 million versus $25.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.
- Revenue: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $24.34 million compared to the $25.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $64.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $61.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation: $99.70 million compared to the $119.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $26.91 million versus $29.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change.
Shares of Landstar have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.