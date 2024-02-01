Back to top

Methanex (MEOH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) reported $922 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol: 1,712 KTon compared to the 1,627.62 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol: 890 KTon compared to the 849.02 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average realized methanol price ($/tonne): 322 $/Ton versus 330.7 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Total: 2,862 KTon compared to the 2,740.73 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales: 260 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 264.08 KTon.
Shares of Methanex have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

