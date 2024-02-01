Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cimpress (CMPR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $921.36 million, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.14, compared to -$0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +72.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cimpress performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vista: $485.15 million compared to the $471.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$13.06 million versus -$12.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenue- All Other Businesses: $60.28 million versus $62.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Revenue- National Pen: $130.57 million versus $118.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
Shares of Cimpress have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

