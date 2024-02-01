Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Markel Group (MKL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $56.48 for the same period compares to $26.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion, representing a surprise of -1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +139.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $23.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Markel Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting Expenses Ratio: 35.4% versus 33.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 106.9% versus 94.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios): 71.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.8%.
  • Operating revenues- Net investment income: $213.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $199.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47%.
  • Operating revenues- Earned premiums: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance: $214.61 million versus $280.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Insurance: $1.96 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
Shares of Markel Group have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

