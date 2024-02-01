Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, MetLife (
MET Quick Quote MET - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.72 billion, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.07 billion, representing a surprise of +3.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.6% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums: -$2 million compared to the $19.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -300% year over year. Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA: $649 million versus $661.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia: $2.71 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenue- Premiums: $11.79 billion versus $11.23 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change. Revenue- Other Revenues: $660 million versus $633.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $1.24 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenue- Net investment income: $5.37 billion compared to the $4.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums: $2.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +280.5%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income: $2.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $66 million versus $78.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. View all Key Company Metrics for MetLife here>>>
Shares of MetLife have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
