SEI (SEIC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) reported $484.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.39 million, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Assets under management - Institutional Investors: $78.94 billion versus $78.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Assets under management - Investments in New Business: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Assets under management - Investment Advisors: $76.45 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $76.56 billion.
- Assets under management - Private Banks: $28.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.22 billion.
- Client assets under administration: 942,831 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 902,761.
- Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $383.57 million compared to the $382.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees: $101.29 million versus $96.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
- Revenue- Private Banks: $125.15 million versus $121.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
- Revenue- Investments in New Business: $5.03 million compared to the $5.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Institutional Investors: $69.79 million compared to the $72.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Investment Managers: $175.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $170.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
- Revenue- Investment Advisors: $109.72 million compared to the $110.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
Shares of SEI have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.