Compared to Estimates, Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase: -4.2% compared to the -4.1% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 198 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 198.
  • Number of stores: 2,414 compared to the 2,416 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2,216 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,206.
  • New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 19 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.
  • Total Selling Square Footage: 38.48 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38.53 Msq ft.
  • New stores opened - Petsense: 3 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.
Shares of Tractor Supply have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

