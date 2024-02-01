Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Revvity (RVTY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Revvity (RVTY - Free Report) reported $695.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 36.1%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.


