Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $97.99 million, up 40% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was -6.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oaktree Specialty Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total fee income: $1.31 million compared to the $1.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total dividend income: $1.42 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • PIK interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $3.31 million compared to the $5.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total interest income: $91.41 million versus $92.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

