Cencora (COR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cencora (COR - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.25 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.28, compared to $2.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.81 billion, representing a surprise of +5.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cencora performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions: $7.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions: $65.18 billion versus $61.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.20 million versus -$1.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
  • Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare: $5.73 billion compared to the $5.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health: $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health: $63.90 billion versus $59.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
  • Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
Shares of Cencora have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

