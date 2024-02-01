Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Altria (MO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Altria (MO - Free Report) reported $5.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Altria performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- All Other/ Financial Services: $27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral tobacco products: $647 million compared to the $635.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products: $4.35 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Oral tobacco products: $408 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $432.99 million.
  • Smokeable Products- Adjusted OCI: $2.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 billion.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- All Other/ Financial Services: -$57 million compared to the -$51.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Altria have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

