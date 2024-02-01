Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.9%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to -$1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +10.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • APCD (Available passenger cruise days): 11,962.34 Days compared to the 11,993.55 Days average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Occupancy Rate: 105.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 105.7%.
  • Passenger Cruise Days: 12,605.09 Days versus 12,676.31 Days estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD: $121.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.26.
  • Net Cruise Costs per APCD: $147.04 versus $145.06 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Passengers Carried: 1,939.36 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,943.96 thousand.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.
Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

