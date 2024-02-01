We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.9%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to -$1.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +10.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- APCD (Available passenger cruise days): 11,962.34 Days compared to the 11,993.55 Days average estimate based on five analysts.
- Occupancy Rate: 105.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 105.7%.
- Passenger Cruise Days: 12,605.09 Days versus 12,676.31 Days estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD: $121.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.26.
- Net Cruise Costs per APCD: $147.04 versus $145.06 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Passengers Carried: 1,939.36 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,943.96 thousand.
- Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
- Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.
Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.