Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rogers Communication (RCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +14.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 703 thousand versus 523.67 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber: 1,629 thousand compared to the 1,621 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers: 10,498 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,492.38 thousand.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn: 1.7% versus 1.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 156 thousand compared to the 207.78 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions: -73 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -10.5 thousand.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers: 1,111 thousand versus 1,267.5 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn: 6.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cable Subscriber - Homes passed: 9,943 thousand compared to the 8,624.13 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cable Subscriber - Net additions: -1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -3.88 thousand.
  • Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships: 4,636 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,776.13 thousand.
  • Retail Internet - Net Additions: 20 thousand versus 13 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rogers Communication here>>>

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise