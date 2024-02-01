For the quarter ended December 2023, Sirius XM (
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Sirius XM here>>>
- Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers: 131 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 124.
- ARPU - Sirius XM: $15.63 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.71.
- Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers: 6,008 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,089.
- Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers: 33,875 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34,098.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Total: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total: $571 million compared to the $566.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue: $1.59 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue: $43 million versus $46.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $51 million versus $42.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.4% change.
- Revenue- Subscriber revenue: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue: $135 million versus $131.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $436 million versus $434.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
Shares of Sirius XM have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.